ORIENT — Residents near Orient are picking up the pieces after several homes were damaged by a tornado Monday evening.
The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF0 tornado was on the ground for approximately two minutes and carved a 1.4 mile long and 100 yard wide path.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado began south of Darby Creek Road in the Foxlair Farms Mobile Home Park where two single-wide manufactured homes were flipped on their sides.
Minor damage continued through the neighborhood before the tornado crossed Darby Creek Road, damaging a single property. On the property, the garage roof was lifted off the structure and landed on the other side of Darby Creek Road. The tornado likely crossed Big Darby Creek, however, damage could not be verified due to the lack of accessible roads.
Additional damage was observed near Orient where multiple abandoned structures were damaged at the Pickaway Correctional Institution.
“This damage was verified through video shared on social media,” the National Weather Service wrote in their report. “Most of the structures saw large amounts of roof panel loss which was scattered across a nearby field.”
The National Weather Service said the only signs of the the tornado in Orient were scattered insulation and that they believed that the tornado dissipated before entering Orient.
Victims of the event were picking up the pieces of their homes, salvaging what possessions they could. Some have even turned to Go Fund Me to help with finding new shelter.
Ross Dwyer organized for one such family, the Kuykendolls which as of Wednesday morning had nearly reached $1,500 of the $5,000 goal.
“The tornado destroyed their dream home that they moved into only a few years ago and all their possessions, leaving them without a place to stay and any resources to rebuild,” Dwyer wrote on the GoFundMe page. “The two teen boys and a 10-year-old girl lost all their things. The boys are very active in sports, while the girl is active in drama dance and cheer. We’re hoping to raise funds to help the Kuykendoll family get back on their feet and start rebuilding their lives.”
A fund for Josh and Tom Mason who lived in Foxlair, organized by Fran Murray reached $300 of a $5,000 goal. A third, organized by Ashley Casto for her in-laws has raised more than $9,000 of a $30,000 goal.
“{span}As some of you know, my in-laws were severely affected by the tornado that came through Orient,” Casto wrote. “Their house is a complete loss. Many have asked what they can do to help, and the biggest thing right now is thinking about a new permanent home for them. We would sincerely appreciate any assistance to help them find their new forever home. They have to start from the ground up.”{/span}
{span}To donate, visit the Casto page at {span}https://gofund.me/de2f2bd4, the Mason page at {span}https://gofund.me/dbea4ad8 and the Kuykendoll page at {span}https://gofund.me/14829644. {/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
Monday evening, The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Pickaway County around 4 p.m. through about 4:30 p.m. A watch was then issued until 6 p.m.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey, 911 dispatch received reports of a tornado that struck several mobile homes in Foxlair Farms Mobile Home Park at 10185 Darby Creek Road near the intersection with state Route 762.
In addition there was both severe damage to several homes in the area and reports of minor injuries. Trees were stripped of their bark, a gas leak was reported and debris littered the area along the path of the tornado.
Several first responder crews were dispatched to the area including the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency, Tri-County Fire Protection District, Scioto Township Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, Jackson Township Fire Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Commercial Point Police Department, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Box65 and the American Red Cross.
The incident remains under investigation by the Pickaway County EMA.