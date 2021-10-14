CIRCLEVILLE — The tornado sirens in Pickaway County are getting an upgrade.
Now through the end of November, a technology upgrade for the tornado sirens is under way. By making the upgrades, the sirens can be monitored by the Pickaway County EMA remotely and won’t require someone to physically be present at a siren during testing, which occurs every Wednesday at noon unless there’s inclement weather.
Darrin Flick, EMA Director, said they’ve been talking about doing something similar for the last year.
“We wanted some better fidelity on what tornado sirens are working because some of them are starting to get old,” he said.
“Rather than having to send someone out or have them near it to see if it’s working, we wanted to see if there was technology out there to tell us. All of them are operated independently, done over radio waves. We had to figure out how to connect them.”
The Pickaway County Commissioners agreed to the purchase of the equipment, which Flick said replaces the guts of the sirens and also includes a base station that is kept at the emergency operations center.
“You’ll get feedback from each of the sirens, their status and how they're working,” he said. “It’ll give you some data and show you what different pieces are working and if there’s a fault, what’s not working.”
Flick shared that a company out of Chillicothe, B&C Communications, is doing the work.
“Hopefully in the next month, they’ll all be installed and it’ll be in place,” he said. “It’s been a longer process due to not having any computer chips and supply chain issues.”
There are 13 sirens that are being upgraded. Flick wanted to remind people that the sirens aren’t there to wake them up or provide alerts inside; they’re a warning system for people out of their homes.
“Hopefully this helps us identify any gaps we have in coverage, so if we have a bunch of people in an area that can’t hear any sirens, we can use other ways to make sure they have the information, whether it’s wireless emergency alerts or weather radios,” he said.
“Sirens are meant for outdoors and were never designed to be heard indoors. It’s important that everyone understands that when they go to bed at night, to not rely on the siren to wake them up if there’s a tornado. You should have emergency alerts enabled or a weather alert and keeping friends and neighbors informed.”