CIRCLEVILLE — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down near Wolfe Road in southern Pickaway County, near the border of Ross County.
Darrin Flick, EMA Director, said he was woken up by the alert just before 2 a.m. on Saturday morning and when he checked the weather, he saw the storms that were headed toward the southwest corner of the county.
“When the tornado warnings hit, we had the sirens go off and we sent out the warnings," he said.
As a result of the tornado, one house on Wolfe Road was damaged and lost its roof. There were also reported downed power lines in Tarlton. Tarlton Road, between Valentine Road and state Route 159, was also closed for several hours due to downed power lines.
“That house on Wolfe Road, we had the only structural damage to a house from the storm,” Flick said. “The roof was blown off the house and half landed on the road and on the house across the street, and damaged a truck in the driveway. Other than that one house, the rest of the damage was downed trees, power lines and some missing shingles.”
Flick said once they got a drone in the air, it was clear that a path had been created.
“We took some drone footage and you could see the line from the storm headed northeast and how it tracked to the Tarlton area and tracked into Fairfield County,” he said.
“We were out early Saturday morning and started getting roads cleared by 5:30 a.m. AEP arrived and started to get power lines back up. By Saturday night, everything was pretty much back to normal with power and roads back to normal. Everyone was still doing yard cleanup, but that takes a while.”
Flick said on Saturday, he met with the National Weather Service who confirmed the tornado as an EF-1 in the area of Wolfe Road. near Kingston. The NWS ruled that the rest of the damage was likely caused by straight line winds.
“There wasn’t any additional tornado damage outside of there on Wolfe Road,” he said.
Flick said there were no injuries and credited the family in the home for being aware of the storm.
“The people who lost their roof had gotten the alert and gotten to safety before it hit their house,” Flick said. “We’re lucky there.”
Flick said the luck continued for the rest of the homeowners in the area.
“If you look at the damage, it was weird, you had trees and power lines down right next to houses,” he said. “[The tornado] skirted all the houses. We were really lucky.”
Red Cross was called to the scene. Flick said the family had other nearby family to stay with.
“Their insurance was already out to help get started on the claim process to get repairs going and a place for them to stay.
In addition to the Pickaway County EMA, the Pickaway Township Fire Department and the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the recovery effort.
“They were out there getting things cleared up and making sure everyone was okay,” Flick said.
“It was great teamwork and it was major damage to one house, but across the county, relatively minor across the grand scheme of things.”