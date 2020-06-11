CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County residents had some trees and limbs to pick up late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning following a storm that required two separate tornado warnings for Pickaway County.
Coming through the area between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, strong winds blew through the area with storms requiring the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning near Circleville and another near Commercial Point in the northern part of the county.
Darrin Flick, emergency management agency director, said no structure damage had been reported as of Thursday morning, only damage to trees and power lines. However, there was damage in Ross and Franklin Counties.
While no confirmed tornadoes touched down, straight-line winds did damage trees and kick up debris.
AEP reported that fewer than 100 people were without power in Pickaway County at the peak of the damage and that much of that was restored by noon on Thursday.
South Central Power reported several outages across the county with about 630 customers being affected.
Mark Owen, spokesperson for South Central Power, said that system wide, about 11,000 customers were without power.
“Crews worked through the night to restore power,” Owen mentioned. “There are some communities that are without power, but they’ve made good progress in Pickaway County and they’ll continue to work until all the power is restored.”
Owen confirmed the damage that crews saw was related to broken tree branches.
“We did have a number of broken poles because of fallen trees,” he added. “Trees caused the majority of the damage. High winds bring down trees and they bring down power lines and sometimes cause broken poles. That’s a repair that takes a number of hours that adds to the problem and the difficulty.”
Owen also asked that residents keep their distance from utility crews as they’re practicing social distancing and it’s also unsafe from an electrical situation.
“There’s the temptation to go up and talk to someone and ask what’s going on and we’re asking people to stay back and give them room to work and to not get closer than six feet,” Owen explained. “It’s never a good idea to walk up to a utility crew when they’re working. That’s true with or without coronavirus.”