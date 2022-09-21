CIRCLEVILLE — The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley bicycle tour will take place on Saturday Sept. 24 and Sunday Sept. 25.
Approximately 500 bicyclists will leave Canal Winchester, Ohio at 6 a.m. on Saturday and make the approximate 12-hour ride to Portsmouth. The bicyclists will return to Canal Winchester on Sunday via the same routes of travel.
Bicyclists will be traveling on Gender Road in Canal Winchester onto where they will continue on Canal Winchester South Road. The bicyclists travel onto Oregon Road to London-Lancaster Road. They will enter into Pickaway County from Walnut Creek Pike Road where they will travel to the YMCA in Circleville. Bicyclists will then travel thru Circleville traveling onto U.S. Route 22 then to state Route 104 where they will travel into Ross County.
The bicyclists will travel to Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe where lunch and entertainment will be provided. From Yoctangee Park bicyclists will travel through downtown Chillicothe to state Route 772, then to Cooks Hill Road. The route will then take Cooks Hill Road to state Route 104 to Three Locks Road and then onto Higby Road. The route will take bicyclists from Higby Road to state Route 335 into Pike County. Once the bicyclists arrive in Waverly, they will pick up U.S. Route 23 for a short distance.
Then the bicyclists will pick up state Route 104/Lake White Road and then travel to state Route 73 back onto state Route 104 south ramp to Portsmouth.
Troopers will be working with the tour to attempt to make the event as safe as possible for the participants and the motoring public. The Patrol asks local residents to stay alert for bicyclists and respect their right to the roadway.
Anyone needing to report an emergency or other problems may contact the Circleville Post at 740-983-2538 or by calling #677.
