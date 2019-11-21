CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville will be hosting a town hall meeting next week to discuss the homeless problem in Circleville, and connect people with resources they may need.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy announced at the Circleville City Council meeting Tuesday night that the City would host the community meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 at Circleville High School. The plan is to host it in the alumni room unless more space is required in which it will be moved to the auditorium.
“I have put together a panel of social groups that I think can help the citizens of Circleville if they have had a problem,” McIlroy said. “We have some other concerns to discuss as well.”
Also during the meeting, resident Jason Coatney, questioned why the trees planted last Friday at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park weren’t used for Ted Lewis to help save money. Larry Logan, park board president, said the grant for the trees would expire at the end of the year.
“The reason the trees were planted at MVCH Park is because we don’t know where we’re going to plant the trees at the park,” Logan said. “I’ve spoken with the people who got the grant from DuPont and they indicated that’s a yearly grant we’ll have next year as well. They feel very comfortable we’ll use that money next year for trees as well. They had to use the funds by the end of the year or they would lose the grant.”
Several ordinances were read on council floor, including the 2020 preliminary budget. The 2020 budget was held for a second reading, historically.
Barry Keller, finance committee chair and member of city council, said the total budget was $22,830,014.14.
“The auditor and the finance committee last week went fund by fund to talk about changes, expenses and revenues for each individual fund,” Keller said.
The City also passed an ordinance that will hold insurance funds in escrow while a property is torn down in an effort to speed up the process and not have a repeat of the situation on Logan Street where two houses that were deemed a total loss were not torn down for several months.
“This is a great way to make sure these eyesores get torn down in a timely manner rather than an owner walking away with the insurance money,” he continued. “In the event the owner would walk away, the City can use the money to remedy the problem and get it back to a build ready site. It’s a great ordinance and opportunity for the betterment of the community.”
David Crawford, council president, said that both city council and the mayor have to appoint one person to the Downtown Revitalization District Review Board and that interested parties should reach out.
“You will meet at least once per year and will review applications for someone that might request those funds,” Crawford commented.
“It’s not a real detailed position but it’s something that has to be conducted.”
Spring invited the public to a public hearing on Dec. 3 at 6:30 in city council chambers on the Downtown Revitalization District.
Spring also announced the City is pursuing a grant to renovate City Hall and as part of those potential renovations looking into including a fire museum to showcase the 1926 Seagrave Fire Engine and to highlight the original use of the building as a fire station.
“There’s a lot of history in this building,” he said.
A service committee meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 26. Long range and strategic planning committee meeting was announced for Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. or following the service committee meeting. A finance committee meeting will be held at 6:45 to consider one ordinance. Another finance meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 10.