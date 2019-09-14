CIRCLEVILLE — Local business owners and stakeholders in Downtown Circleville voiced their opinions/concerns to City administrators regarding the potential change to angle parking on Court Street during a meeting Thursday night.
Mayor Don McIlroy held a Town Hall meeting Thursday evening with approximately 25 people attending to voice their opinions on bringing angled parking to the Downtown area and what that might mean for the community.
“I need to know from our stakeholders and business owners, what is the best for the City of Circleville,” McIlroy said regarding the proposed parking change. “You’ve heard a lot about angled parking but we’re here to talk about everything that’s come across my desk.”
Per the proposals, Court Street would be reduced from four lanes to three lanes with one lane in each direction and a turn lane; angled parking on one side of the street; and parallel parking on the other. In addition to the parking proposal, McIrloy mentioned the potential for a parking lot to be constructed as well as additional signage to be included Downtown.
Many of those that spoke, spoke in favor of the change. Most of the reasoning given had more to do with safety and slowing down or reducing traffic on Court Street, in addition to the parking spaces that would be created. The meeting lasted about an hour.
Bob Johnson spoke during the meeting, joking that he was the oldest person in the room, and shared why the City did away with angled parking years ago.
“Back in the 30s when I was a boy it was head-in angled parking on Court Street, and there was not much of a problem,” Johnson stated. “What changed things — the traffic on Route 23 became horrendous. It came through Downtown Circleville and the State said you folks need to parallel park so there’s more pavement to drive on. That’s what happened.”
Johnson also spoke about a recent visit to Sandusky, where he asked several people who lived there what they thought of the angled parking. Many of them were in favor and liked the angled parking.
Tony Janckiewicz, co-owner of Christopher’s Boutique in Circleville with his wife Sheree, said slowing down traffic by only having three lanes is a good thing. Sheree recounted that she and other employees have almost been hit getting in and out of their cars.
“People will drive 40, 45, 50 miles per hour through town,” Sheree said during the meeting. “I had to save an employee’s life by pulling her out of the way of an oncoming car.”
Brian Thompson, Chief of the Circleville Fire Department, said having three lanes instead of four would make things easier on first responders trying to navigate Downtown due to how people are conditioned to think and react when they hear sirens on the road.
“We have a system called Opticom on Court Street and our vehicles have an apparatus on it that changes the lights to facilitate us to go through the lights,” Thompson said. “It’s more of a hindrance for safety forces on Court Street even with those because the cars in the north or southbound lanes that are going to make that turn when the light turns green, they go right in front of us or they freak out and lock up and stop. It’s easier for us to navigate on Pickaway between Mount and High. With the one lane and the turning lane they know to go right for sirens and lights.
“From a public safety standpoint we have a much easier time navigating those three-lane areas than we do those four-lane areas,” he added.
McIlroy, hearing from those present at the town hall that four lanes on Court Street might not be necessary, said the administration would work to have a traffic study completed to confirm it as they move forward with this process.
“I don’t think we have a lot of time to get this thing done,” McIlroy commented. “I’m going to authorize my administration to start the process, and have it done by the end of the year — to do a traffic study in the City of Circleville, concentrating on the Downtown area. We need to have this study done and have it done very quickly.”
McIlroy also announced that in a partnership with the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau, signs would be put up in the Downtown area to let people know where they can find additional off-street parking.