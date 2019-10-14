CIRCLEVILLE — Toys for Tots is in full swing and the big fundraiser for the event, the annual chili cookoff, has a new venue this year.
The chili cookoff is slated for Nov. 8 at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds, inside Heritage Hall with all proceeds and donations benefiting the Toys for Tots of Pickaway County program. The event is $5 to enter and children under six-years-old get in for free.
Becky Hammond, deputy director of Pickaway County Community Action,
said they’d have all the usual happenings, including the silent auction, toy donation drive, music and, of course, the various chilis that will compete for the top honor and bragging rights.
“I have nine confirmed so far and we usually have 14 or so, but this year we’re shooting for 18,” Hammond said. “There are some new vendors this year and the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities is confirmed to be back to defend their title.”
Hammond said she is looking forward to the event this year with the new facility since there will be even more space than years past with the move to the fairgrounds.
“It’s going to be great,” she said. “The band is going to be at the end closest to U.S. 22 on the north side and the chilies will be spread out which will be nice. We’re going to have so much room. We don’t have to worry about outlets or blowing fuses. It should be really good.”
Hammond noted they’ve received about 40 items for the silent auction and they’re still working on growing that number in addition to the chili vendors.
“We’re hoping for a record crowd and record proceeds,” she said. “We’re not really doing anything differently since it’s been successful so why change.”
The Toys for Tots program costs about $50,000 to $60,000 per year. Depending on how many children sign up and donations, the program spends about $50 per child. Last year 1,149 children were given toys as a part of the program.
Hammond said they started taking applications this week and they’ll start passing out toys on Dec. 9. To sign-up parents or guardians just need to stop in to their office at 435 E. Ohio Street between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with documentation on the ages of the child or children and proof of income for the last 30 days. Children 14 years old or younger qualify for the program.
“We don’t pass out on Fridays because that’s when we shop,” Hammond said. “So we’ll be doing it just Monday through Thursday.”
Tiffany Elliott, one of the co-organizers of the event, said toy donation bins should go out into the community the first week of November.