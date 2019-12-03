CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action’s (PICCA) Toys for Tots toy distribution will begin Dec. 11 and run through Dec. 23, with the exception of Fridays.
Last year 1,149 children were presented with toys as a part of the program. The Toys for Tots program costs about $50,000 to $60,000 per year; depending on how many children sign up and donations, the program spends about $50 per child.
To hell fill the gaps, PICCA has placed bins in the community inside several businesses including DuPont, TransCounty Title, Gibby’s and many of the larger stories such as Walmart.
To signup, parents or guardians need to stop in the office located at 435 E. Ohio Street between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with documentation on the ages of the child or children and proof of income for the last 30 days. Children 14 years old or younger qualify for the program.