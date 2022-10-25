Toys for Tots Kicked Off, Chili Cook Off Nov. 11

Vern Bolender gets served a bowl of chili from the Kingston National Bank team at the annual Chili Cook-Off event. The event benefits Toys for Tots in Pickaway County.

 File photo/Nancy Radcliff

CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) has begun the annual Toys for Tots Program and will have their largest fundraiser for the event, the Chili Cook-Off on Nov. 11. 

email scollins@circlevilleherald.com 

