Toys for Tots Kicked Off, Chili Cook Off Nov. 11

CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) has begun the annual Toys for Tots Program and will have their largest fundraiser for the event, the Chili Cook-Off on Nov. 11.
The Chili Cook-Off will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 11 inside Heritage Hall at the Pickaway County Agriculture and Events Center. They'll have a silent auction, music from Marty Hayes and the Xperience Students, a 50/50 raffle, food and more.
Matthias Rickerd, who organizes the program for PICCA, said so far a handful of chili vendors have signed up.
"As per usual, the Chili Cook-Off is our biggest fundraiser for Toys for Tots, which is currently now open," Rickard said. "Tickets this year are $7 for adults and kids five an under are free."
Rickerd said anyone who brings in a new, unwrapped toy will be entered into a drawing for a prize and Mr. and Mrs. Claus are planning a visit to the event.
"We'll have all the usual types of chili and we're doing the table theme contest again," he said. "We're still looking for additional chili vendors as well."
Rickerd said Toys for Tots has some changes for this year including increased eligibility requirements. People now up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level qualify, meaning if a household of 4 brings in less than $4,625 per month, they qualify and can receive toys for every child in the home.
"It's open Tuesdays and Thursdays this year," he said. "We're asking people this year make an appointment or go online to the website to fill out an application."
Rickerd said they have seen an increase in people signing up this year as so far they have about 100 people signed up for Toys for Tots up from about 80 for October last year.
"It's going pretty well and is working the same as last year," he said. "We have that book of toys they can look through and pick out what they way. It seems to be getting busier this year.
We've definitely gotten more calls than usual and people are asking about it quite a year so I think the need is a little bit up than it has been in previous years. I'm expecting we're going to be pretty busy all the way through December."
To sign up for Toys for Tots or to be a chili cook-off vendor contact PICCA at 740-477-1655. More info for toys for tots is also available online at picca.info/toys.