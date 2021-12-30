CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Columbus man with three felonies following a traffic stop northwest of Circleville this week.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, Sgt. Kyle Eveland made a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic on the morning of Dec. 28. As Eveland was speaking with the driver, later identified as Thomas E. Burdette, 20, of Columbus, he saw a handgun holster and a suspected bag of marijuana sitting in the center console of the car in plain view.
Sgt. Stephen Harger and Deputy Seth Thomas arrived on scene to assist Eveland with the stop. Eveland removed Burdette from the vehicle and asked him if there was a gun in the car. Burdette told him there was.
Two additional passengers were inside the vehicle, Cortez D. Jones and Kyia M. Henry, both 20 and from Columbus. After they were detained and removed from the vehicle, deputies did a probable cause search in which Deputy Thomas found a loaded Ruger LC9 handgun near where Jones was sitting, and in the front floorboard, a purse that had a scale with white powdery residue and small baggies.
Detectives from the South Central Major Crimes Unit then arrived on scene and conducted field interviews, during which Henry allegedly admitted to having fentanyl concealed in her clothing. Henry removed the suspected narcotics and turned it over to Sgt. Harger. Deputies then checked the handgun through the NCIC, discovering it was reported stolen out of Ross County.
Jones was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony; weapon under disability, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, also a fourth-degree felony.
Burdette was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony. Both Jones and Burdette were charged in Circleville Municipal Court and additional charges may be filed upon receiving of the laboratory results on the suspected fentanyl.
“I would like to thank the deputies, detectives and investigators from the South Central Ohio Major Crimes Unit for a job well done on this traffic stop,” Hafey said.