CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has made two felony arrests following a traffic stop Wednesday.
James P. Shea II, 51, of Chillicothe, and Brittany Smith, 30, of Chillicothe, were charged with trafficking a schedule I drug and possession of drugs both first-degree felonies.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Corporal Stephen Harger and his K9 partner Joris with assistance from Sargent John Schliech and Deputy Taylor Blanton, made a traffic stop along U.S. Route 23 just north of state Route 361 on a 2006 Lincoln Navigator.
Harger ran Joris around the truck to sniff for narcotics when he alerted on the vehicle, signifying the possibility for drugs inside the vehicle. Deputies then searched the vehicle where they found six ounces of suspected methamphetamine and more than $1,000 in cash.
“It’s more than anybody else has gotten in recent years,” Sheriff Robert Radcliff said of the results of the search. “This was a major stop.”
Based on information received at the traffic stop, detectives from Pickaway County and Ross County Sheriff offices conducted a search of Shea’s residence in Ross County, where they seized approximately eight grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia items.
Both Shea and Smith are currently in the Pickaway County Jail and will have video arraignment Friday morning in Circleville Municipal Court.