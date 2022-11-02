CIRCLEVILLE — An artist with a number one hit, a former football player, a convicted murderer and a football coach turned sports analyst will all be in Circleville later this month to share how they’ve turned their Tragedy Into Triumph.
The event series till take place from Nov. 14 through Nov. 16 and will have a special local kick off on Nov. 13.
“This series will show how God can bring triumphant change into our lives even during tragedy,” Wendall Brown, founder said. “Each speaker will focus on real world tragedies that can happen to any of us, and each speaker will be live and in person in Circleville at Heritage Nazarene Church on the night they speak.”
The local event is free to the public and opens at 6 p.m. each night.
“This is a free event with no ticket required and all are welcome to participate in person or may join the nationwide simulcast live at tragedyintotriumph.org,” Brown said. “Over the past six years the simulcast has reached over 500,000 people across the United States and Canada. This event has grown into a movement around the entire nation, and it originated right here in Circleville.”
Brown encouraged people to come in person so they may directly participate.
"If they’re there they got to participate in something that’s broadcast world wide as we have people signed up from all over. They get to participate if they come in person to the event in Circleville.
This event is continuing to grab legs. It’s pretty cool that something in Circleville is reaching around the word."
At 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Nov. 13 Stan Stevers will speak about murder and at 7 p.m. Siran Stacey will speak about loss.
Stevers was convicted of murder at 17 and according to brown will speak about “through the grace of God he has found redemption in Jesus’ name and now helps bring triumph to others in sharing what God can do.”
Stacey was a former Alabama University and NFL football player who lost his wife and four of his five children in a collision with a drunk driver.
“Although that moment still rings true in Siran’s life, God rings truer and is enabling Siran to share with others how God gives Triumph in the middle of pain and hurt,” Brown said.
The national simulcast that will be presented live from Circleville will start at 7 p.m. each night. On Nov. 14 LaMorris Crawford will speak about poverty,
“Growing up without parents, in poverty, and in a city of violence, LaMorris found his own way of survival through gangs, drugs, popularity, and basketball until he found God,” Brown said.
On Nov. 15 Mark Richt will speak about Parkinson’s disease.
“Prior to his time with the ACC Network/ESPN, Richt served as head football coach at the University of Miami and the University of Georgia. Richt, a tremendous football coach, compiled a 145-51 overall record and an 85-40 mark in Southeastern Conference play. Georgia won two SEC championships, six SEC East titles and nine bowl games under Richt, and finished the season in the Associated Press Top-10 rankings seven times. Come hear the triumph in his life even with a current struggle with Parkinson’s Disease.”
On Nov. 16 Montell Jordan will speak about infidelity and bankruptcy.
“Montell entered the recording industry with the number one hit song “This Is How We Do It”,” Brown said. When it comes to marital trials and tribulations, there is not much that Montell and his wife Kristin have not personally experienced- infidelity, bankruptcy, and miscarriage. Ultimately, they allowed God to reinvent their lives to focus on their family values, their passion to see the covenant of marriage reestablished, and to restore hope in the hearts of men and women everywhere.”
Brown said childcare would be provided each night, however it’s more than that.
“We are pleased to have Big Blast Ministries with us for a mix of fun, energetic, and comedic variety woven together with a powerful Gospel message every session,” Brown said. Kids will enjoy coming each night to have fun and to make new friends.”
For more information go to www.tragedyintotriumph.com