CIRCLEVILLE — A two-vehicle crash resulting in minor injuries closed U.S. 22 west of Circleville for much of the afternoon Monday as an overturned big rig truck spilled corn on the roadway and into a nearby field.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:29 p.m., a 1999 Chevy Silverado pulling a trailer, driven by Shawn Clay, 45, of Wellston, made a right hand turn westward out of the BP gas station onto U.S. 22 and into the path of a 2004 Kenworth big rig, driven by William Smith, 65, of Chillicothe, that was traveling westbound.
Smith took evasive actions to avoid a collision with Clay, but Clay quickly attempted to turn southbound onto state Route 104. Smith’s vehicle collided with Clay’s near the intersection and both vehicles traveled off the south side of the roadway.
The 2004 Kenworth was hauling a load of corn, which was spilled when the truck overturned onto its side.
Only minor injuries were reported at the scene, but U.S. 22 was closed until approximately 5 p.m. as crews worked to clear the scene.
Among those who responded to the scene were the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Circleville Fire Department and EMS, Pickaway Township Fire, Scioto Township EMS and Williamsport Deercreek EMS.