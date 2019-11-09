CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Tree Commission will be planting trees next Friday at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park and is welcoming anyone from the community to come assist the organization.
Paul Hang, chair of the Tree Commission, said the Commission received a $5,000 grant for tress from DuPont and after discussions and planning, they will be planting trees at the park to provide both shade and to act as a windbreak. The group will meet at 9 a.m. on Nov. 15 at Starkey Pavilion to begin planting.
“We’ll have a demonstration on how to properly plant a tree, hand out tools and give assignments,” Hang stated. “I believe if we get enough volunteers we’ll have the project finished by noon. We welcome anyone that would want to help in any way.”
The grant came to the Commission through Lisa Bowers, an urban forester that has previously served on the Tree Commission, according to Hang. Green Columbus, a volunteer tree-planting group, informed the Commission that they had the grant and wanted to hold a one-day event in November.
“They asked for our help and can offer some volunteers and signing up with waivers, water, snacks, tools and administration of the grant for $500,” he continued. “We have the opportunity to have $4,500 worth of free trees planted in the ground and mulched.”
Hang said the Commission then went to work to develop the plan and find the location at the park, noting how important water would be for the tree.
“Watering commitments are crucial for the establishment and survival of newly planted trees,” he commented.
Hang said the species chosen were done so to avoid interfering with the park and activities there.
“They were chosen to avoid fruits and seeds that would interfere with the activities near them,” Hang added. “They’ll eventually become large native trees providing maximum shade and benefit wildlife, particularly birds.”
The 25 trees will be planted near the exercise area, parking lots and the playground but won’t interfere with the Bluebird Trail or butterfly garden.
“It would eventually change the character look and feel of that well used area to one of a restful, cooler, less windy, and beautiful space,” Hang remarked.
Hang, who presented the proposal at City Council this week, was asked if volunteers needed to bring anything.
“Greater Columbus is supplying everything. People just need to show up and pray for good weather. We’re very excited about it,” he concluded.