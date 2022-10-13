featured Trick or Teat Times Steven Collins Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oct. 25:Downtown Circleville Business Trick or Treat and Halloween Fun Night from 5 to 6 p.m. Costume Judging to follow behind Pickaway County Banking CenterOct. 29:South Bloomfied Trick or Treat 2 to 4 p.m. followed by the Halloween Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. at 5000 Park Place South BloomfieldCircleville residential Trick or Treat 3 to 5 p.m.Oct. 30Ashville Halloween Parade 2 pm starting at Long and Main, costume judging and refreshment following parade in Ashville Park.Ashville Trick or Treat 5 to 5:30 pmOct. 31Tarlton Trick or Treat 5 to 7 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trick Or Treat Times Teat Costume South Bloomfield Refreshment Pickaway County Circleville Business Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Circleville Woman Killed in Traffic Accident GOP Says 'Republicans for Marsha Few' a Misnomer Death Is Final, So Embrace the Day A Conservative Choice for Auditor Pickaway Co. YMCA Opens Teen Center Trending Recipes