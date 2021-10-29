CIRCLEVILLE — More trick or treat Events are happening this weekend.

The City of Circleville is hosting its trick or teat event Saturday Oct. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Village of South Bloomfield is hosting their annual Halloween Festival at Marvin Webster Park on Sunday Oct. 31. Trick or treat is from 1 to 3 p.m. with the Halloween Festival being from 3 to 6 p.m.

In the Village of Ashville the Halloween parade and costume contest is taking place on Sunday, Oct. 31. The parade begins at 2 p.m. with line up happening at the post office. Trick or treat is from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The Village of Commercial Point is hosting its trick or treat on Sunday Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

