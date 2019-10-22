PICKAWAY COUNTY — The local municipalities and organizations have announced their trick-or-treat and Halloween events for this year.
South Bloomfield will host its trick-or-treat on Oct. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. The Village of New Holland is also from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 26.
Ashville will host its annual trick-or-treat on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 4-5:30 p.m. The parade will form at 2 p.m. at the Post Office at Long and Main Street.
Williamsport will host a costume-judging contest from 3 to 4 p.m. at the gym on Oct. 27 with trick-or-treat to follow from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Circleville Downtown Business Association will host its Halloween Fun Night on Oct. 29. There will be trick-or-treat with local businesses from 5 to 6 p.m., which will be followed by costume judging at the Pickaway County Banking Center parking lot on South Court Street.
Circleville will host the city’s trick-or-treat on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. The Village of Commercial Point will host its trick-or-treat also on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Village of Tarlton also has trick-or-treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 There will be a hayride and costume judging available following trick-or-treat at Paps Pizza.
Laurelville will host its trick-or-treat on Oct. 31 from 6 to 7 p.m.