Municipal Trick or treat times:
Ashville: Oct. 31 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Circleville: Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Commercial Point: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Darbyville: Oct. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Laurelville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7 p.m.
New Holland Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
South Bloomfield: Oct. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Tarlton Oct. 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Williamsport: Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Other trick or treat events:
Truck or Treat Marvin Webster Memorial Park 5010 North St. W. South Bloomfield.
Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Drive through Trick Or treat. Oct. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. The Loop will start at eastern entrance of the parking lot and cars will leave the western entrance. 600 Island Road Circleville.
Magic Tunnel Express Car Wash trick or treat. Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 1475 S Court St, Circleville, OH 43113
Halloween Fun week Virtual Costume Contest sponsored by the DBA and Pickaway County Banking Center. Oct. 26 through 31. For details and to enter visit www.facebook.com/events/369935134145708/
Hampton Inn Trick or treat Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.