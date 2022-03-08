CIRCLEVILLE — A new training program created in Circleville aims to help divorcing parents navigate their feelings during the divorce process to limit the trauma in their children.
The training, which takes place at the Pickaway County Visitation Center on West Franklin Street, is called “Successful Co-Parenting; Living Separate Lives” and helps parents handle the stress of parenting, reduce anger that is generated by being overwhelmed and provides a method of stopping inappropriate behavior and anger toward their current or former spouse as they move through the divorce process and into the co-parent process.
The first session was held this week with the first four sets of parents. Generally speaking, clients are referred to the program through the court or attorneys. Programs exist like this online, but Wendy Gatewood, co-creator, said they were asked by local attorneys to create something locally.
“I got a call asking if we could create something unique from the parenting programs you see online and anywhere else,” she said.
“The problem they were seeing is that when couples go to divorce and a guardian of life was appointed, there was the back-and-forth between the parents and the kids are often in the middle of it. Indirectly, the children see trauma and sometimes, they become a parent in it.
"They say, ‘you’re acting like your dad,’ or ‘your mom’s like this,’ so the attorneys were asking what we could do to re-teach them to be the parents and let the child love both parents and stay out of the chaos of it.”
Gatewood said she then called Barry Bennett and told him about what was presented. She also brought in the third part of the trio, Kodi Haney.
“We got together and put down some ideas of what the program should have in it about kids and the trauma they see, as well as what the program shouldn’t be,” she said.
“Barry then was able to take that and create this awesome program that’s very unique.”
Bennett, who is a counselor, shared a quote from Dr. Gabor Mate, said the purpose is to help parents be happier and thus, be better parents for it.
“The first sessions are about 'why we parent the way we do,' 'why things come out of our mouths that came out of our parents' mouths,'” he said.
“I was in the room when my twins were born and no manual came out with them. You do the best you can based on what you know.”
Bennett said they’re using two methods to challenge core beliefs, which is often the root of the arguments. Some of those beliefs might not even be things the people are aware of.
An example of a negative core belief would be someone thinking there’s something wrong with them. In addition, they’re teaching mindfulness, a human ability to be fully present and aware of what someone is doing as to keep extreme reactions in check.
The training is designed to demonstrate to those who participate how to utilize new skills they’re taught.
“[Bennett’s father-in-law] was a finish carpenter; he had tools in a toolbox,” he said.
“You could have given me every tool he had, but I can’t do what he could do. So, we’re doing training to give them that tool that’s new to them and showing them how to use it.”
Bennett said he’s teaching the tenants of Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy, which is based on a ABCDE method of stopping inappropriate behavior. 'A' represents activating event, 'B' represents belief, 'C' represents consequence, 'D' represents dispute irrational beliefs, and 'E' represents effects of disputing those beliefs. The program is six sessions in total.
“It’s a tremendous way to deal with all kinds of problems,” he said.
“People think that because you have an activating event [A], that there’s going to be a certain consequence [C], but it’s all based on belief [B]. Most people want to skip from A to C. Then you have to dispute that belief [D]. Then almost immediately, we begin to look for an alternate way [E]. If we don’t dispute something, we won’t look for a more effective way.”
Gatewood said the program doesn’t replace any individual or group therapy that those involved might want or need to receive as part of the divorce process, but rather this is a training that aims to help provide tools to prevent trauma on the children.
“Our hope is not that everyone can leave best friends, but that they can leave being a better parent and their children are less traumatized in the future,” she said.
Gatewood said they’re hoping to take the program statewide in order to help more families and they’ve already been asked to help in Fayette County.
"Our goal is to be able to modify the program to help in other court dockets and to help in schools, as this program can assist in bullying," she said.
"As we build this program and grow, our hope is to reach other counties. Our goal is to always help people grow and reduce possible trauma with children."
Gatewood said if they are interested in signing up a client for the program, they can contact her directly and they’ve already got a presence in the courts.
“If they are going through a divorce and there are children involved, usually the magistrate or judge will send them here,” she said.
“If people are interested, we are taking volunteer cases as well.”