CIRCLEVILLE — A little clean-up can go a long way and thanks to the boys in Boy Scout Troop 170, things look nicer at the Pickaway County Welcome Center.
Earlier this month, the troop helped tidy up the landscaping on the property to help present the county in a positive light to visitors that stop by.
“The members worked quickly and efficiently to get the landscaping done and all did so with a positive and friendly attitude,” Nathan Wilson, Pickaway County Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director, said. “We at the Welcome Center are grateful for their time and effort, and are excited to welcome visitors, who are sure to enjoy our revitalized facility.”