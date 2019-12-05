LANCASTER — The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol announces the 2019 Lancaster Post Trooper of the Year, Trooper Jonathan Drake and Dispatcher of the Year, Dispatcher Dustin Magill.
These individuals were selected by their peers due to their dedication, service, and commitment to the communities of Fairfield and Perry counties and the citizens of the State of Ohio.
Trooper Jonathan Drake began his career with the patrol in 2015 when he joined the 158th training class. Upon graduating from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy with the 158th class, Trooper Drake was assigned to the Wilmington Post. Trooper Drake transferred to his current assignment at the Lancaster Post in 2017.
Additional merits include the health and physical fitness award and the safe driving award. Trooper Drake has also served as a field training officer where his leadership and mentoring skills were used to develop other troopers.
“Jonathan is a great leader and role model. He leads by example and works hard to keep his community safe. He is a great man at home with his family and we are all very proud of him to represent the Lancaster Post” said Lieutenant Shad Caplinger, Lancaster Post Commander.
Dispatcher Dustin Magill began his career with the patrol in 2016 and was assigned to the Lancaster Post Dispatch Center. Dispatcher Magill is very well respected by his peers and supervisors and willingly takes on added responsibility to assist the Post team.
Magill was recognized in 2018 as the Lancaster Post and Columbus District Dispatcher of the Year. He genuinely cares about his co-workers and the community he serves.
Lieutenant Caplinger added; “Dustin has elite skills and abilities. No matter what danger our units face, Dustin is going to handle the situation and keep them safe. In addition to his level of professionalism he is fun to work with because of his great personality and strong work ethic.”
Magill is also the former editor of The Circleville Herald.