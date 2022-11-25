Trooper Steele Selected as Circleville Post Trooper of the Year

CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Isaac J. Steele has been selected the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Circleville Post.
The selection of Trooper Steele, 33, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Circleville Patrol Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Circleville Post chose Trooper Steele based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
Steele is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.
Steele joined the Highway Patrol in 2020 as a member of the 167th Academy Class and was assigned to the Circleville Post. Steele graduated with honors from Chillicothe High School in 2007, where he was also captain of the football and wrestling teams during the 2006 and 2007 seasons.
Steele also earned an Associate’s Degree in Law Enforcement Technology from Ohio University in 2010. Other Highway Patrol awards received include the Criminal Patrol Award in 2021 and 2022, the Health and Physical Fitness Award (Star Level) and the Education Ribbon.
Steele has volunteered his time to coach Chillicothe Little Cavs wrestling and assisting with Chillicothe Middle and High School wrestling teams. He also coaches baseball with the Scioto Valley Youth League. In addition, Steele is also a professional mixed martial artist and boxer and volunteers his time instructing both youth, adults and other law enforcement officers in mixed martial arts and self-defense tactics.
Trooper Steele resides in Chillicothe.
