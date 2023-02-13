Trooper Suffers Serious Injuries Following Crash

GROVE CITY – The Columbus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury crash involving a trooper that occurred Monday at 10:44 a.m. on northbound Interstate 71 near state Route 665 in Grove City.


