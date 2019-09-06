CHILLICOTHE — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Ross County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 90 grams of suspected methamphetamine worth approximately $6,750.
On Aug. 29, at 2:19 p.m., troopers stopped a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with Ohio registration for marked lanes, turn signal and equipment violations on U.S. 23. Criminal indicators were observed and a consent to search the vehicle was requested and granted. The consent search revealed the contraband.
The driver, Jeffrey W. Meadows, 29, Columbus, was incarcerated in the Ross County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine, both second-degree felonies.
If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.