COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against two West Virginia women after a traffic stop in Pickaway County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized marijuana and more than 4 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $200,000.
On July 17, at 11:37 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Nissan Sentra with Alabama registration for following too close and registration violations on U.S. Route 23. Criminal indicators were present and an odor of marijuana was detected. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana and the cocaine.
The suspects, Khadijah Lee, 24, and, Kionna Bennett, 24, both of Charleston, were incarcerated in the Pickaway County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.
If convicted, each could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.
A photo of the seized contraband is available for download on the Patrol’s website at www.statepatrol.ohio.gov