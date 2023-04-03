Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment

A supporter of former President Donald Trump holds a sign in support of Trump outside Trump International Golf Club, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. 

 (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will deliver remarks Tuesday night in Florida after his scheduled arraignment in New York on charges related to hush money payments, his campaign announced Sunday.


