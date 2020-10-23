CIRCLEVILLE — President Donald Trump will be in Circleville Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Pickaway County Agricultural and Events Center.
President Trump will be speaking at 4 p.m. Doors for the event open at 1 p.m. The event has been named a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally.”
Following the rally, President Trump will depart for another event in Wisconsin.
In addition to President Donald Trump, Pickaway County Commissioner Brian Stewart, a candidate for Ohio House District 78, and Ohio Supreme Court Justices Sharon Kennedy and Judi French will also be speaking at the event.
“It’s an amazing opportunity for Circleville and Pickaway County,” said Stewart. “Anytime that you can host a president of the United States is an incredible event.”
“We have been in the ear of the campaign the last four years talking about the beautiful, new fairground we have and how we could host the President safely and securely,” said Stewart. “We were always on the back of their minds.”
It doesn’t hurt that Pickaway County Commisioner Harold Henson’s son Clayton works for the President. According to Stewart, Clayton was formerly a special assistant to the president. “He is now working on the campaign overseeing Ohio, PA, WV, WI and MN,” he said, “so they’ve been a little bit more aware of us than other venues might be.”
Clayton is director of coalitions for Trump’s campaign. Henson previously worked for Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, as well as for the Husted campaign. He is a Marine Corps veteran of the Iraq War, and is a native of Pickaway County.
When asked what he plans to speak about during the rally , Stewart said he plans to focus on welcoming people to the community and encourage people to vote for President Donald Trump and the entire Republican ticket.
More than 10,000 people are expected to attend Saturday’s rally. “I think that’s consistent with how other outdoor rallies have gone,” said Stewart.