Election 2024 Trump DeSantis

President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake Okeechobee and Herbert Hoover Dike at Canal Point, Fla., March 29, 2019. Allies of former President Donald Trump have filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics accusing the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, of violating campaign finance and ethics rules by running a shadow campaign for president. The complaint was filed Wednesday by MAGA, Inc.

 AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In his first trip to Iowa this year, Ron DeSantis did not take any questions from voters. He ignored the local press. He avoided the diners, pizza parlors and ice cream shops that have helped presidential contenders in the leadoff voting state showcase their personal appeal and charisma for decades.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments