CIRCLEVILLE — The Pumpkin Show Park will come alive this weekend with the sounds of Tuba Christmas.
The event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. in the Pumpkin Show Park located at 135 N. Court St. The Pumpkin Show Community Band will be performing with guest conductor Prof. Tony Zilincik, a professor of music at Capital University.
The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Marlee Martin, executive director of the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce, said the Chamber is excited to have the event again this year.
“It is a great event because it allows for musicians to showcase their talent as well as bring the community together for a fun and festive occasion,” Martin told The Circleville Herald.
“When events like this take place in Circleville, they help increase the business for our community. More people are here in town and have a chance to shop and visit the local merchants. It does not matter if they warm up with a cup of coffee, sit down for dinner, or get a jump on holiday shopping, they are choosing local and choosing our local merchants,” she added.
Sue Lumley, president of the Downtown Business Association, echoed Martin’s comments.
“We’re glad it’s Downtown because it does bring in foot traffic, especially since the event has moved to the Pumpkin Show Park,” Lumley noted. “It’s quite nice acoustics-wise. Historically, Tuba Christmas has been in front of the courthouse and they would block off the street and bring their chairs. Now they can sit in the park and listen.”
The Pickaway Arts and Life Center (PAL) will be offering refreshments, a baked goods sale and kids crafts from 2 to 5 p.m. on that day. They will be located at 107 N. Court St., which is on the same side of the street as the Pumpkin Show park a few doors to the south.
“Our group is glad to offer creative classes, educational courses and fun events like this to help support our community,” Kristen May, PAL President, said. “We want to do even more on a regular basis. These fundraisers truly help fund this mission.”
“We are so excited to put the former Simply Dancing space and lobby to good use as an event space,” JP Pennell, PAL trustee, said. “It feels good to do good during the holidays along with help from building owners and other local businesses.”
There will be free coding and robotic activities, music activities, free and purchasable ceramic crafts and painting available for children. Proceeds from the event will benefit the non-profit organization with the stated mission of supporting art, history, culture, education and community in Pickaway County and the region.