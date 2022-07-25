Stewart and Turner Alignment

Willis “Chub” Stewart, manager, helped build the original Turner Alignment building and worked as an employee for 54 years.

 Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald

CIRCLEVILLE — A long time Circleville establishment has closed it’s doors for good.

Trending Recipe Videos


email scollins@

circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments