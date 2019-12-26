CIRCLEVILLE — One Circleville resident celebrated her first Christmas as a centenarian this week.
Dororthy Dresbach celebrated her 100th birthday during the afternoon on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, with her neighbors and staff at the Wyngate Senior Living Community in Circleville.
Dresbach graduated from Washington Township High School and never married. She lived with her sister, Margie Frazier until her death in 2016 and moved into Wyngate at that time. Dresbach spends her time with word searches and reading her scriptures and devotions.
Dresbach said 100 birthdays is “quite a few” and she doesn’t talk about her favorite one.
“I’m feeling good,” Drasbach said referencing her 100th.
Dresbach said she spent the holiday with her nephew who lives in Chillicothe. They celebrated her birthday the weekend before.
“I couldn’t help being born on Christmas Eve,” Dresbach said. “It’s something to be born on Christmas Eve. I was blessed to have a birthday party here in the family room. I’ve never seen so many gifts in my life. They blessed me. I had a really big birthday.”
Dresbach said she has a keen way of telling the difference in Christmas gifts and birthday gifts.
“My family doctor one time asked me how I know the difference and I told him it’s by the way they’re wrapped,” she said with a laugh.
Dresbach had simple advice for younger people as they live their lives.
“Do what you want to,” she concluded.