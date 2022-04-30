CIRCLEVILLE — It was just a few short years ago that the City of Circleville had hard time giving away the Mill Street Gym and industrial arts wing of the former Everts School Building, but these days the two sections of the former school are alive with activity.
Dating back to its construction in 1916, the building had served as both a middle school and high school until the School district vacated the building in 2015. At that time the WODA group purchased the educational wing of the building, the southern most portion of the property and repurposed it into 49 senior living apartment units.
The remainder of the building, which includes the industrial arts wing and the gym, sat empty for a couple of years with a leaky roof and no heat. The city then had studies done on that portion of the building to determine costs to fix it and ultimately sold the building to the non-profit, Roundtown As One, who has worked to rehab the building and bring in programming, using it much like a community center that was one of the proposed purposes of the building originally.
The sale was complete in 2019 and in that time Roundtown As One, including Jon Bialy, president of the board and his wife Issa Bialy who is the volunteer Everts Center Director, have begun to fill the place with programming in an effort to fill and meet the needs of the community.
Among the organizations that have taken advantage of the space include, Upwards basketball, Roundtown club volleyball, Pickaway County Pickleball Association, Roundtown Brazillian jujitsu, In Enh Martial Arts, Four Seam Elite baseball training, Pickaway Diablos Competitive Marksmanship Team, Redhawks Baseball and Redhawks Basketball.
The building has also hosted trauma informed education training, vacation Bible school, art and stem classes, as well as Pickaway Arts and Live Center board meetings.
“Programming was always the question mark, what would come in,” said Jon Bialy, a real estate developer with his company Bialy Corp. “A lot of times we develop a property and we know exactly what type of business or what family dynamic we’ll be able to house.”
Issa Bialy agreed.
“We had ideas what the building would be, but it has evolved into what it needed to be,” she said. “My childhood best friend is now volunteer director of outreach and education here and she’s doing trauma classes. I’m able to see individuals who have a passion give back to the community to see their dreams actually come true here. It’s because we just took a leap of faith on a building that was empty, that the city didn’t want. We’re just a vessel to help make other peoples dreams come true.”
Since Roundtown As One took over the building, their renovations include installing new gas lines, creating a more efficient HVAC system, providing a 1200 amp breaker box with upgraded electrical lines, building a new roof on the industrial arts wing, spot-patch fixing the gym’s roof, repairing the damage to the basketball floor, renovating the bathrooms as well as providing a new coat of paint for the whole building.
Much of that was funded through grants and donations including funding from the state capital budget, a donation from the Pickaway County Commissioners, Pickaway County Community Foundation, South Central Power, Walmart and other private donations including from the Bialy’s company.
Some of the funding also comes from the Downtown Redevelopment District (DRD) that was created for such projects, the first of it’s kind in Ohio. DRDs allow local governments to set up a fund which then has new property taxes flow into it that are then used for improvements to public infrastructure and rehabilitation of historic buildings.
Jon Bialy said while getting the building back online was easy, the hard part was dealing with the sturdy school building technique.
“The hardest part was how well the building was built,” he said. “There are legitimately 24 inch thick block walls. There were no gas lines, the water lines were nonfunctional, and there were no electric lines. We’ve had to run almost 1,500 feet of gas lines and to get to these different areas your drilling through 24-inch block wall with no schematics.”
Bialy spoke to the challenges of renovating an old building.
“You’re not renovating a regular building, you’re renovating one that doesn’t have studs or plaster or drywall,” he said. “You’re bringing in 1200 amp electric service. We had to bring in gas lines from across the street and tie them in at the main tap. Being able to navigate how to get things situated to where they need to and undoing the old…has been the difficult part.”
Issa Bialy added, “Accurate [Heating and Cooling] had to go get special equipment, they didn’t have the equipment to do the drilling.”
As the renovations came together, patience was something both Issa and Jon Bialy said they needed.
“This wasn’t going to be an overnight project — it’s still not done,” Issa said. “You have to be patient and not rush it and wait to see the success get things going on and then start talking about what’s next.”
Jon Bialy added, “I’ve always said when we acquire properties and renovate them, that they didn’t get to the point they were in when we bought them overnight and it’s not going to get back to the complete vision and full functionality overnight as well. It’s about patience and working through obstacles as they hit you.”
Despite those challenges, the Bialys’ said they’ve enjoyed seeing what members of the community have done with the space.
“I think the biggest part is that we’ve always given businesses a place to conduct their business or to live,” Jon Bialy said. “But here you’re able to pursue your passion and your dream. It’s very fulfilling to give kids that opportunity and to give adults that place to invest their knowledge in what they’re doing back into the kids.”
They each shared a story of someone who they’ve seen use the space to find a new piece to themselves.
“We’ve had the opportunity to watch a lady who is helping out four days a week, who didn’t have her drivers license, didn’t have her GED and since then she’s gotten her license and is now three-quarters the way through her GED and she’s getting real world experience. We’re seeing her have the passion to do this and do it right. That’s another aspect of what we’re able to provide people here. We can provide work experience for people who want to be given a chance.”
Jon Bialy, who said he loves sports, said there’s one boy in particular that stands out in his mind through what they’ve done at Everts Center.
“There’s one kid I remember over the winter months and I saw him come in and he tried basketball, did it for a few weeks then jumped to baseball for a few weeks and then he tried mixed martial arts,” he said. “He bounced around trying different things and he found mixed martial arts is what he enjoyed. He never clicked with the other sports, but now he’s found something he can pursue.”
As far as what’s next for the property, right now they have short term and long term goals, most of which center around programming. About 85 percent of the building is renovated and usable with one large area being the former boiling room that hasn’t yet been developed.
“Right now we’re trying to build the programming and get people in here who want to take advantage of the space and offer programming and get it flowing before we start tackling other things,” Issa Bialy said. “We’d love to be open regular business hours where people can just drop in and see what’s going on, but right now you book ahead and we make sure we have someone staffed to cover it. We only have one paid person who works 10 hours a week. The rest of it is run by volunteers. It’d be nice to be open and not by reservation.”
Jon Bialy has ideas for a little further out.
“Our next goal is to continue to add amenities to the community through programming, but we have a strong belief that Pickaway County should be able to host some sort of event or activity every weekend of the year and that’s sort of our goal going out to a 48 to 60 month time frame,” he said. “That’s our objective to host those events that bring thousands of people to our community, fill up our hotels, get people eating at our restaurants and have them trickle into downtown and visit business. We think this, our non-profit Roundtown As One not just Everts Center, is a mechanism to bring people to our community.”
Jon Bialy said for him, it’s all about taking his two passions — real estate and sports — and using them to make a significant difference for the community.
“About 10 years ago I went to a camp meeting at OCU and there was a preacher preaching who talked about going from success to significance,” he said. “That was a prayer I had 10 years ago about how I can develop real estate that has significance to people and impacts the community. Issa and I hadn’t met yet and weren’t married and it’s a beautiful story told by God that’s led to all this. We feel this is a way to be impactful to the community and I love sports.”
To book the space or learn more, you can visit the Everts Center website at https://www.teamsideline.com/sites/roundtownasone/home