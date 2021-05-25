COMMERCIAL POINT — Teays Valley West Middle School and Scioto Elementary have once again stepped up for the community with their Viking 5K fundraiser.
This year, the schools raised funds for Moving Miracles, a local charity founded by Teays Valley’s physical therapist, Jada Truex. The charity’s mission is to help provide children with special needs in Pickaway County the equipment they need to make getting around easier for both them and their families.
Recently, Moving Miracles purchased a wheelchair-accessible van for former West Middle School student Mitchell Salisbury.
“He needed a wheelchair van and we raised some money for that with help from the community,” Truex said. “We have some other kids along the way that need our help and you never know when more are going to come. We got a big training when for a kid from West.”
Truex said they can help provide things that insurance might not cover and that might take too long for families to save for.
“When you need something, you need it now not when you can finally save the money for it,” she said. “We help when insurance doesn’t.”
This year, despite no parents being able to participate in the 5K, they raised $7,533.
Betsey Richards, a teacher at Scioto Elementary School and organizer of the event, said it was a fantastic turn out and effort, despite the challenges of organizing the event with restrictions still in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re honored to help, especially when we help the local community,” she said. “We see [Truex] all the time and their organization not only helps our school, but they help students across Pickaway County. We have a fantastic group of kids and parents that have helped in what has been a challenging year. Normally, we’d have them all here with us and so we look forward to next year when everyone can be here.”
Richards said about 25 percent of the funds raised came through donations.
“Parents were able to participate virtually by running on their own or just donating,” she said. “The Teays Valley community has once again come together for a great cause.”
Truex said this year’s funds would go toward purchasing accessible playground equipment that students at both Scioto Elementary and West Middle School can use.
“We’re going to use the funding to help some kids in our special needs unit,” she said.