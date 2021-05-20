SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — A Teays Valley School District teacher's aid has been charged with three felonies in connection with an alleged rape.
Mandy Davis, 33, of South Bloomfield, was charged with rape, a first-degree felony, gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey, an investigation was launched after a concerned school employee reported an “odd relationship” with Davis, who was a teacher's aid at Teays Valley West Middle School, and a student there.
The case was reported to the Sheriff’s Office last weekend, who then began their investigation and Davis was arrested and booked into the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office following a search of her home where evidence was gathered.
Davis was arraigned Thursday morning in Circleville Municipal Court.