ASHVILLE — For students at the high school thinking about going into the medical field, Teays Valley is giving them a leg up through the Biomedical Pathways Class.
The four-year pathways course sets students up for the medical field by providing them a series of classes that teach them the skills they need for many different careers. The pathway is one of five pathways offered at Teays Valley.
They are doing labs that a student that takes a traditional pathway might not do until they reach the college level,” Kristy Conkel, teacher, said. “They’re getting real world experience, presenting professional presentations and getting a lot of experiences they wouldn’t get otherwise.”
Fellow teacher Christina Venys said the students were being exposed to things they normally wouldn’t be until much later in their education.
“They are being exposed to equipment and concepts and ideas that are at the collegiate level,” Venys said. “I have a science degree and I didn’t do these things in college. We’re streaking bacteria and using thermo cyclers. Things I didn’t even know existed when I was in high school and they’ll leave high school knowing how to use those.”
In the program, year one is an introduction in principles of biomedical science, year two students learn anatomy in human body systems, year three the start to apply that information in medical intervention and then year four they have a series of problems they solve as a group using the what they know in biomedical innovations. Each class is a full year and must be taken in sequence. This year there are 180 or so students in the program across all four years.
“Year four they have a series of eight opened ended problems and they’ll work collectively and use the skills they’ve learned in the other three classes to help them come up with some ideas around their problem,” Conkel said. “They’re taking the skills they’ve learned and building upon those and usually there’s a professional presentation at the end that is their next level component.”
Bob Delong, teacher, said students also get to look at medical field careers including things above and beyond a nurse or doctor. The students also have guest speakers visit to highlight career options, they’ve had EMTs, an anesthesiologist, someone that works in a lab with gene therapy, and more.
“We do a lot of career introduction in all four years,” he said. “They’re exposed to so many different careers in the health field. It’s not just doctors and nurses and nurse assistance. They see a huge range of things they can see they can use these skills for.”
This is the first year for the fourth class and Conkel said she’s really enjoyed watching the students work together as they’ve grown together.
“They have risen to this new level with their teamwork, collaboration, and their presentation skills have amazed me,” she said. “Their ability to accept feedback and make changes and give feedback to their peers. It’s that next level of working together. They’ve been great.”
Both Delong and Venys shared their excitement watching the students complete what Delong called “real science.”
“The level of the labs, their collegiate level labs and even though they struggle to learn it we get to the end and realize they did real science, not just little stuff they’re doing,” he said.
Venys added, “The labs we’re doing aren’t ‘lets finish in a half hour and you’ll see the result.’ Some of these labs take four days to know if you’ve even done them right. So when we get to each step and we’re getting results and the lab did what it was suppose to do they’re stoked about it because they’ve invested a lot of time into doing these labs.”
Delong acknowledged that the learning curve for the students is very steep.
“Year one and year two some students really struggle with the fact that we’re not going to stand and lecture for 45 minutes and then have them do homework,” he said. “Their learning skills, not just lab skills, but processing skills, interpersonal skills and time management skills.”
“There is no PowerPoint,” Venys added.
Students Lauren Sharrock and Wayne Wright, both seniors in year four, recommended the program to any student interested in science.
“I think if you’re not interested in the field but you’re interested in just science it’s definitely an interesting class to take,” she said. “There are so many different branches of science and we cover all of them in all four years. It’s beneficial even if you’re not interested in the biomedical pathway.”
Wright added, “You can back out at any time and it starts off very general and you get more specific every year on a different subject. It’s really good at looking at a wide spectrum of jobs and opportunities. Lots of the course work we do is centered on the career you want to do and how all these skills can be applied to a myriad of different positions.”
Both students shared they have desires to be in the medical field.
“I’ve known that I wanted to go into the medical profession since a young age so seeing there was a class that allowed me to explore biomedical professions seemed right up my alley,” Sharrock said.
Wright is interested in physical therapy.
“In eighth grade I started thinking about doing things in physical therapy, I learned that if you take this course you get lab certification and there were benefits to completing all four years,” he said. “I thought I might as well start and see if I like it.”
“I think this is one of the most beneficial classes I’ve taken in high school,” Wright said. “It’s a four-year class that you advance your skills every single year. The pools of people that you’re with you start off with everyone that’s trying it out but now in the 4th year I feel like the classwork is good but also everyone’s ready to get it done and work as a team.”
Sharrock said because it’s the fourth year, students want to be there and it’s not like a common core class everyone is required to take.
“Everyone in the classroom wants to be there so they work collectively and it’s really a collaborative classroom environment which is really nice,” she said.
Both students say they’ve found a confidence from the class they didn’t have before and will take with them as they continue their education.
“I remember going in and being nervous to perform experiments and stuff,” Wright said of his first few weeks. “Once you’re in college you’re doing real deal experiments with possibly dangerous stuff. Going through this and doing different hands on experiments every month or every other month it gives you confidence to execute procedures.”
Sharrock agreed.
“I feel more reassured that this is what I want to do in the future,” she said. “In the fourth year of biomedical innovations we’re going to a hospital setting. Even then I feel like it’s going to be more reassurance to all of us.”
At the end of the year when they look back on this graduating class, Conkel said they’re so proud of the students and how hard the’ve worked to finish.
“They’ve come such a long way and we’re a little proud of ourselves because we’ve had to do a lot of work to get to that point,” she said. “To see this come to fruition for everyone is going to be so gratifying. We’re so proud of the kids. We have a great group graduating this year.”
For more information on the pathways offered at Teays Valley including the Biomedical Pathway visit https://www.tvsd.us/CareerPathways.aspx