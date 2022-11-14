Biomed students
Shawn Peterson, Saige VanMeter and Breanna Ferrell are working on building facial muscles on their mannequins. The mannequins are used all year long to model human body structures. The students add to them with each unit throughout the year. 
 Submitted photo

ASHVILLE — For students at the high school thinking about going into the medical field, Teays Valley is giving them a leg up through the Biomedical Pathways Class.


