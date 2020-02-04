ASHVILLE — Teays Valley High School just got a little bit more purple as the Ohio Department of Education selected the High School as a 2020 Purple Star designee.
The Purple Star designation recognizes schools that meet important criteria for serving military-connected students and families. The designation is good for three years.
“I am excited and proud to hear that Teays Valley High School has been awarded the Purple Star designation from the Ohio Department of Education,” Robin Halley, Teays Valley Superintendent, said. “We are always striving to meet the needs of all of our students and I am grateful that our staff members go above and beyond to ensure that our students who are part of a military family are given the support and resources they need.”
Among the things students have completed for military families include food and coat drives, flagging cemeteries for Memorial Day, delivering Christmas boxes to the Chillicothe VA and the 5K Run/Walk during Memorial Day weekend.
Halley specifically recognized two staff members, Sanday Sethna and Abby Young for their work with families involved at the school.
“Sethna and Young deserve special recognition for their work with our local veterans and students who are a part of a military family,” Halley commented. “They also commit their time to working with our students to plan fundraisers for veterans. This designation was made possible through their hard work.”
In a letter to the school, Paolo DeMaria, Superintendent of Public Instruction at the Ohio Department of Education said he applauded and appreciated the district for their “outstanding commitment” to serving military connected families.
“Each Child, Our Future, Ohio’s strategic plan for education recognize the importance of supporting the needs of the whole child,” DeMaria wrote. “To be successful in school when transitioning between school settings, Ohio’s military-connected youth require particular supports to ensure that their unique social, emotional and economic needs are met.”
Both Sethna and Young said they were excited to receive the designation and said that any member of the Teays Valley community that knows a local veteran or military family that needs support to let them know
“Our Vikings for Veterans Club, with over 30 student members, strives to help veterans in our community and support military families,” Young said. “Through the Purple Star designation, we look forward to helping more military families by providing support and resources.”