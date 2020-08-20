ASHVILLE — One Teays Valley High School staff member and a college-aged child of two others have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing some staff members of the district to quarantine.
According to an email that went out district-wide to all staff and parents, the two staff members who work at Ashville Elementary and East/West Middle School discovered their college-aged child tested positive. The two staff members and their high school student, who did not start classes, are now in quarantine.
“None of the family members demonstrate symptoms,” the district said in the letter to the community. “The family will quarantine for 14 days and follow the guidelines implemented by the ODH for returning to work and school.”
On Wednesday, a staff member at Teays Valley High School tested positive. That staff member hasn’t been in the building since last Friday and a few other staff members who were in close contact have also quarantined.
“It has been determined that no students need to quarantine at this time related to the positive case,” the district stated.
The district reported the cases to Pickaway County Public Health and are following their guidance.
“At this time, no other action is necessary,” the district said in the letter. “The PCHD will perform contact tracing and will notify any individuals or families if necessary. Although these incidents are unfortunate, the use of masks by all and social distancing are working to isolate these situations. Please emphasize to your child that these precautions are in everyone’s best interest.”
The district currently requires all staff, students and visitors to perform daily self monitoring checks for the symptoms of COVID-19 prior to coming onto school grounds.