ASHVILLE — Teays Valley High School students were back in class Tuesday afternoon following a bomb threat that lead to the building being evacuated earlier that morning.
According to the district, the threat came in around 10 a.m. and the school was fully searched. Students were in a planned lockdown drill when the threat was discovered, and evacuated room by room via school bus to alternative locations. Both buildings were deemed clear around noon and the students returned to the school and resumed classes by 1 p.m.
Teays Valley Superintendent Robin Halley expressed his gratitude to all involved for helping to ensure students’ safety.
“We are grateful to our staff, bus drivers and students for their patience and assistance during the evacuation. We are also grateful to all of the law enforcement and fire department who worked to make sure that our campus was safe,” Halley said.
“We will continue to investigate the origin of the message and the person responsible will be dealt with by law enforcement. As always, our students’ safety was our first priority and all decisions made this morning were done so with that as our main focus,” he added.
Ashville Police Chief Jeff George was present at the school when the threat was discovered, as well as the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, including the school resources officers. PCSO took over the investigation and searched the building.
“I went to the location where most of the kids were shipped and I stayed with them,” George said.
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff told The Circleville Herald that law enforcement personnel remained at the school after the students returned to the building to follow up on the incident.
“Chief George and his people assisted us and we kept them informed and working with us side-by-side,” Radcliff stated. “We take any threat to the school seriously and we look at every threat as credible whether we believe it to be or not.”
According to Radcliff, his office works closely with local partners like the school and Ashville Police Department to solve any issues. It was the discussions with school personnel that led to the determination that evacuating was the appropriate step.
“It was decided by school officials and our team at the scene to evacuate the building to keep the students safe,” Radcliff added. “We stand by the school administration and any decision they make to keep students safe.”
George echoed what Radcliff said.
“Law enforcement and the schools work well together and we all take any threat seriously and handle the situation as if it’s for real, even if it turns out not,” George reiterated.
In addition to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashville Police Department, Harrison Township Fire Department and Scioto Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.