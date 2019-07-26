CIRCLEVILLE — The pair charged in connection with the June 23 homicide of an Orient woman were arraigned Friday morning in Circleville Municipal Court.
Susan E. Stahl, 35, who is charged with felony murder and felony aggravated burglary had her bond set at $250,000 by Municipal Court Judge Gary Dumm.
Anthony R. Martin, 30, charged with obstructing justice, had his bond set at $50,000.
Neither of the two were represented by lawyers and each had an Aug. 5 pre-trial set by Dumm.
The pair were arrested in California after fleeing the area. Pickaway County Sheriff's Office authorities tracked their movements through transactions made during their excursion and because Martin's parents had filed a missing person's report on him. They were picked up at a U.S./Mexico border crossing
On June 23, Joyce Kaelbi, 82 was found dead in her 10500 Ballah Road home by her son, Glenn Kaelbi, of Grove City. He told an emergency-911 operator that it appeared that his mother had been beaten, the house ransacked.
Stahl is Glenn Kaelbi's former girlfriend, authorities said.
During her arraignment, Dumm told Stahl that the maximum amount of prison time she could face, should she be indicted and subsequently convicted, on the charges levied against her are 15 years to life in prison.
Stahl looked visibly shaken by the experience and continually nodded her head in the affirmative as Dumm spoke.
Pickaway County Assistant Prosecutor Jayme Fountain said Stahl's high bond was necessary "given the depth of the charges ... and that she had already absconded. We feel that she is a flight risk."
Martin is facing a maximum three years in prison and a $10,000 fee. His alleged actions are not connected with Kaelbli's death but on helping Stahl allegedly flee the area.
Herald Senior Reporter Steven Collins contributed to this report.