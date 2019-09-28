CIRCLEVILLE — Two people have been arrested in connection with a burglary in progress on Dunkle Road.
Taylor Moody, 26, and Blaine Hardin, 27, were arrested by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office in the area of U.S. 23 and Little Walnut Road without incident.
According to Circleville Police, Moody and Hardin left the scene after attempting to strike the burglary victim with their vehicle. Both have been charged with complicity to burglary, a second-degree felony, and felonious assault, also a second-degree felony. Both are currently being held in Pickaway County Jail pending their initial appearance in Circleville Municipal Court.
“This incident is a perfect example of how law enforcement agencies can work well to accomplish the common goal of safety and security in our community,” Sgt. Matthew Hafey of the Circleville Police Department, said. “The Circleville Police Department firmly believes inter-agency cooperation is the way of the future for law enforcement.”