CIRCLEVILLE — Two people were arrested Thursday following a traffic stop in which Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputies found suspected narcotics.
Robert Collins, 47, of Ironton, and Christina Maynard, 31, of Waverly, were arrested on Aug. 27 following a stop on Walnut Creek Pike north of Duvall Road in the northern part of Pickaway County.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Corporal Stephen Harger and his K9 partner Joris stopped a white Dodge truck driven by Heather M. Daniel, 49, of Bainbridge.
Harger then had everyone leave the vehicle so he could have Joris do a free air narcotics sniff. After that Harger allegedly saw Maynard attempt to stuff something in her pants. After investigating, Harger found suspected heroin. After securing Maynard in his patrol vehicle, Harger, noticed Collins putting something in his pockets and then patted him down. He found a half gram of suspected methamphetamine in his wallet.
After returning to his vehicle, Harger spoke with Maynard and found more than three ounces of suspected methamphetamine under the seat of his cruiser.
Collins and Maynard were transported to the Pickaway County Jail following the stop. Daniel was not charged. Collins is changed with possession of schedule one drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and Maynard is charged with trafficking in schedule one drugs, a second-degree felony, possession of schedule one drugs a second-degree felony, tampering with evidence a third-degree felony and possession of heroin a fourth-degree felony.
Deputy Robert Morningstar also was present at the scene to assist Harger.
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said he is proud of Harger and the rest of the K9 deputies for the work they’ve been doing.
“They’re out here working everyday and it’s difficult when they’re handling regular calls and can’t do the enforcement we’d like to do,” he said. “But we take advantage of high visibility enforcement when we can and we’ll bring our K9s out together to work enforcement. Just recently our K9 guys have been working more enforcement and it shows in their successes.”
Radcliff said while the people involved weren’t from Pickaway County they were passing through.
“These are stops that officers get because of violations and as a result we’re able to take drugs off the street,” he said. “That just shows the amount going through on a daily basis. We’re going to continue to make the effort to take them off the street no matter where they’re going. If they’re taking drugs some place and going through Pickaway County, we’re going to catch them and get them off the street.”