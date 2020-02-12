SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — Two People were arrested following a traffic stop near Little Walnut Road late Monday night.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 10 at approximately 11:15 p.m. Deputy Ryan Howard stopped a white 2007 Chevrolet SUV for a traffic violation. Howard approached the vehicle and found that the driver, Danielle D. Lorah, 32, of Columbus, did not have a valid driver’s license and a passenger Carl F. G. Newland, 41, also of Columbus, had outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Howard called for backup and after Deputy Taylor Blanton and Deputy Lance Canterbury arrived, deputies found 126 grams of heroin, more than 32 grams of methamphetamine, 10 Colnazepam pills, and other drug paraphernalia.
Newland and Lorah were transported to the Pickaway County Jail and charged with trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; possession of drugs, a first-degree felony; trafficking in drugs schedule one and schedule two, a felony of the second degree; and possession of schedule one and schedule two drugs, a felony of the second degree.
Both remain in Pickaway County Jail. The case remains under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force.