CIRCLEVILLE — Two people were arrested in California in connection with the June 23 death of an Orient woman.
Susan E. Stahl, 35, formerly of Pickaway County, has been charged with murder and aggravated burglary. Anthony R. Martin, 30, is charged with obstructing justice. Each is in the Pickaway County Jail and will face arraignment on the charges Thursday morning in Circleville Municipal Court, according to Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff.
Joyce Kaelbli, 82, was found dead in her 10500 Ballah Road home June 23 by her son, Glenn Kaelbli, of Grove City. He told an emergency-911 operator that it appeared that his mother had been beaten, the house ransacked and there was blood everywhere.
Stahl is a former girlfriend of the son, Radcliff said. She lived in Pickaway County at one time and attended Westfall High School for a year, but her formal address is in Shelby County.
She became a suspect after sheriff’s detectives interviewed her and she refused to voluntarily provide a DNA sample. “She kind of made herself a suspect,” Radcliff said.
The sheriff said there was a list of people authorities wanted to talk with in relation to the homicide. He said “[Joyce Kaelbli’s] circle of friends was very small.
Detectives Rex Emrick and Tracy Andrews linked her to Joyce Kaelbli through DNA, though they declined to elaborate. Emrick said the trail leading to the pair was enhanced when Martin’s parents filed a missing person’s report on their son, who also resides in Shelby County.
Emrick said transactions that were made led them to San Diego and subsequently, with the help of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest of each person. Radcliff said it took about an hour to find the couple after providing a description of the vehicle they were using.
The suspects were picked up at a U.S./Mexico border crossing.
Both Stahl and Martin waived extradition and were transported back to Ohio. They are being held in the Pickaway County Jail.
Martin is not a suspect in Kaelbli’s death, Radcliff said, but he did help her get to California.
The case remains under investigation.