CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has made an arrest of an Illinois man following a traffic stop last weekend that has resulted in multiple felony charges and the recovery of a stolen gun.
According to CPD, an officer who was on patrol saw a 2003 Ford Windstar traveling southbound with an equipment violation. The officer then made a traffic stop on Seyfert Avenue where he then made contact with the driver. The officer requested additional assistance after speaking with the driver, later identified as John Kaleb Lehr, 29, of Marion, Illinois.
CPD also reported that the officer then asked Lehr to step out of the vehicle and at that time, Lehr then removed and then tossed a loaded 9mm handgun on the floorboard of the vehicle.
Lehr and another occupant were then detained while police investigated further.
According to the CPD report, the other passenger, a woman, provided a false identity to officers who then later determined she was Natosha Nicole Curnutte, 33, of Columbus. She was found to have multiple felony warrants for her arrest.
While searching the vehicle, officers reported to have located 27 grams of methamphetamine and equipment associated with trafficking drugs.
Upon further investigation, the handgun was reported stolen by the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
Lehr was charged with possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; trafficking of drugs, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and receiving stolen property, also a felony of the fourth degree. He will appear in court on Jan. 13.
Curnutte was charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs. Her court date is set for Jan. 12 in Circleville Municipal Court.