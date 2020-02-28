CIRCLEVILLE — A two car crash south of Circleville Wednesday evening sent seven people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Route 23 and Sperry Drive around 5:30 p.m.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a maroon van was traveling Northbound on U.S. Route 23 and the maroon car was in the turning lane to turn left onto Sperry Drive. Witnesses said the van had a green light going northbound and the car failed to yield and struck the maroon van before careening off the van, going over the embankment separating U.S. 23 from businesses before coming to a stop in the Panda Express drive-thru near the front entrance.
The accident caused the access road at Sperry to U.S. 23 and one lane of U.S. 23 northbound to be closed for about over an hour while the scene was cleared.
There were seven people in total involved in the accident; all seven were transported to Berger Hospital. There were five people, including a child, inside the van and two people in the car. One of the victims of the car had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Circleville Fire Department. The airbags deployed in both vehicles.
The Ohio State Highway patrol reported that the injuries were minor for the most part, with cuts, scrapes and bruises related to the airbags and seat belts. The child in the van was in a proper car seat and did not appear to be injured but was checked out at the scene and taken to the hospital as a precaution. OSHP has not yet released the names of anyone involved.
Those responding to the scene included Circleville Fire Department, Pickaway Township Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. A helicopter was called for the scene but did not arrive on scene.
The crash is still currently under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.