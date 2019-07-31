CIRCLEVILLE — A two-vehicle crash sent three Pickaway County residents to area hospitals Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Kia Sorrento, driven by Kayla Kuhn, 29, of Laurelville, was traveling southbound on Tarlton-Adelphi Road when it was struck by a 2006 Buick Lacrosse, driven by Anthony Clouse, 49, of Circleville, that was traveling eastbound on South Perry Road.
Clouse, according to deputies, said he stopped at the stop sign and proceeded through the intersection and did not see the other vehicle before striking it.
Kunh and a minor riding in her vehicle were transported to Adena Regional Medial Center as a precaution and Clouse was transported to OhioHealth Berger Hospital also as a precaution. Clouse also had another occupant of the vehicle, a minor, who was not transported.
The sheriff’s office, Circleville Township EMS, Harrison Township EMS, Clearcreek Township EMS, and Saltcreek-Tarlton Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.