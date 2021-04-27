CIRCLEVILLE — A two-day probation operation in Pickaway County resulted in the capture of 1.5 kilograms of suspected narcotics, nine people sent for drug or alcohol assessment and the arrest of six people.
According to Chief Probation Officer Jason McGowan, The Circleville Municipal Court Probation Department and the Pickaway County Intensive Supervision Probation Departments conducted a two-day operation on Friday April 23 and Saturday April 24. Probation Officers, Circleville Police Officers, Pickaway County Sheriff's Deputies and Ashville Police Officers collaborated to perform a series of probation compliance checks on individuals to investigate their rehabilitation efforts.
Two teams of officers visited 50 locations, contacting 25 probationers in the two-day span, conducting 25 searches, which uncovered the suspected narcotics, which included fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and marijuana, in addition to one fire arm and drug paraphernalia.
“By the conclusion of the operation, nine individuals successfully entered drug treatment, including medical detox, residential treatment and outpatient programming,” McGowan said in a press release.
“Four individuals were arrested for violating the terms of their probation and two for having outstanding warrants. The two-day operation was in response to the significant increase in countywide overdoses and positive drug test rates. Nationally, overdose deaths reached more than 87,000 between September 2019 to September 2020 and positive drug testing.”
McGowan thanked the local police departments for their assistance, as well as Pickaway Area Recovery Services for helping those who needed it get treatment.
“The probation department would especially like to thank the Pickaway Area Recovery Services for providing the necessary treatment providers and peer support staff during the operation,” he said.
“PARS peer support staff accompanied the two teams throughout the county and provided valuable insight to probationers who were struggling with addiction.”