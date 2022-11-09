RTP presents "You Can't Take It With You"

Della Layton, Olivia Layton and Geofrey Funkhauser on stage during rehearsals for "You Can't Take It With You."

Roundtown players will host six performances of "You Can't Take It With You" starting on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. 

CIRCLEVILLE — Audiences will get a look into a slice of life as two families meet for a disastrous dinner with this weekend's opening of Roundtown Players' newest production of "You Can't Take It With You."


