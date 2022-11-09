CIRCLEVILLE — Audiences will get a look into a slice of life as two families meet for a disastrous dinner with this weekend's opening of Roundtown Players' newest production of "You Can't Take It With You."
Roundtown Players theatre is no stranger to classical theatre. In their 55-year history of producing plays, musicals, and Children’s theatre production, many shows have seen the stage multiple times. However, when it comes to the works of Hart and Kaufman, this revival is unlikely to be the last.
Directors Chuck Bennett and his wife Heather know this all too well. The Roundtown Players Theatre production is their second time directing the timeless comedy classic.
“It’s my absolute favorite,” Chuck shared while talking with the enormous cast of 19 actors who are from all around Circleville and surrounding counties. ”It’s as funny and as relevant today as it was 70 years ago, in some ways more so.”
You Can’t Take It With You is a look into the daily life of a family of unique characters led by the patriarch, Mr. Martin Vanderhof, played by Tracy Kawasaki. His granddaughter Alice, played by Letrea Fawlkes, has fallen in love with her boss Tony, played by Trey Bigam.
Tony is the vice president of Kirby & Co. on Wall Street and comes from a very proper family, a dramatic shift from Alice’s household of misfits. The fun ensues as the two families meet for an ill-timed and disastrous dinner party where everyone finds out how different they really are. Love still prevails, families find common ground, and a life lesson is learned - despite everything else, you can’t take it with you.
The show has six scheduled performances, Friday Nov 11, Saturday Nov. 12, Sunday Nov. 13, Friday Nov. 18, Saturday Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20. The Friday and Saturday performances start at 7 p.m. and the Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. All shows are held inside Memorial Hall at 165 1/2 E. Main St. in Circleville
The cast is rounded out with performances from Susi Cantly, Geofrey Funkhauser, Maddy McCain, Olivia Layton, Della Layton, Ashli Dexter, Reggie Allison, Jackie Hood, Justin Atkinson, Tina Marie Guilfoyle, Chip Stanley, Ka Feola, Christopher Bowen, Gabi Bennett, and Caleb Layton.