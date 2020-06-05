CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating two crashes occurring in Madison County on Monday. One of the crashes involved two residents from two villages in Perry County.
According to the Circleville Post of the highway patrol, the first crash troopers are investigating included five vehicles. The incident occurred along Interstate 71 in Range Township in Madison County.
On June 1, at approximately 7:09 a.m., a 2015 Mack commercial tractor and trailer was traveling southbound on Interstate 71 in a construction zone in the proximity of milepost 80. The commercial vehicle was reported to be in the right lane at the specific moment in time.
In the construction zone, a 2011 Chevrolet pick-up truck, with an arrow board on the roof, was stationary, while also being partially in the right lane. An asphalt paver, construction trailer and a 2012 Ford pick-up truck were also on the right flat strip of lane in the construction zone at the time.
The commercial tractor, according to the Ohio State highway Patrol, failed to change lanes and subsequently struck the Chevrolet truck with the arrow board mounted on its roof. The result was that all the additional vehicles located in the construction zone were also struck.
The driver of the commercial vehicle was identified as 58-year-old Daniel A. Danielson of the Village of New Lexington.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the operator of the Chevrolet pick-up as 28-year-old Clinton L. Baker, of the Village of Crooksville. It was reported that Baker was taken by Med Flight to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, located in Columbus, where he was pronounced deceased.
The initial crash remains under investigation, according to the state highway patrol.
According to state patrol dispatchers, the first fatal crash on Interstate 71 caused another fatal crash shortly after.
Troopers are also investigating another crash, which occurred in Pleasant Township in Madison County. Troopers with the West Jefferson Patrol Post reported the incident involved three vehicles.
The crash was reported to have happened on June 1, at 8:29 a.m., right after the five-vehicle crash. The scene of the incident occurred on Interstate 71 southbound around milepost 85 in Pleasant Township.
According to the state highway patrol, a gray 2019 Volvo semi-tractor/trailer was traveling southbound when the driver struck the rear end of a semi-tractor/trailer. The trailer was stopped in traffic due the other crash. The semi-tractor/trailer that was struck was pushed into a third semi-tractor/trailer.
The driver of the Volvo tractor/trailer was identified as 40-year-old Kumareswaran Sinnathambi, of Fort Worth Texas. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Madison County Coroner.
The other two semi-tractor/trailer drivers involved in the incident did not sustain any injuries, according to the state highway patrol.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Sterling Joint Fire and EMS, Range Township Fire and EMS and Tri-County Joint Fire and EMS. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the second crash, according to the state patrol.
The second crash also remains under investigation.